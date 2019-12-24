TORONTO -- A male victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was shot in North York’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called to Jane Street and Firgove Crescent at around 2:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a male suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre and paramedics said his condition did not appear to be life-threatening.

“On scene we’ve located several shell casings and we have a male – approximately 18 years old –who’s been transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. Richard Rowsome told CP24 at the scene.

“We’re looking at video now. We’re doing a canvass and the investigation is in the very early stages.”

Evidence markers held the place of multiple shell casings found on the ground at the rear of the plaza near some dumpsters.

Police initially said they were looking for four males seen fleeing the area in a silver vehicle. Police later said that three suspects are still outstanding and that the suspect vehicle is a blue, four-door Chevrolet Cruze

One of the suspects was wearing a navy blue jacket and light blue jeans, Rowsome said.