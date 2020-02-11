Teen seriously injured after being hit by car in Midtown Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:42PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 2:43PM EST
TORONTO -- A teenager has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Stormont Avenue around 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a 14-year-old boy, who police say attends a school nearby, suffering from injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
Police said the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.