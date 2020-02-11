TORONTO -- A teenager has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Stormont Avenue around 2 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 14-year-old boy, who police say attends a school nearby, suffering from injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.