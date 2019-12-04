TORONTO -- A 16-year-old boy who barricaded himself inside a home has been “safely secured” by police hours after a toddler suffered “traumatic injuries” at a Hamilton property.

Police were called to the home near Bishop Ryan Secondary School, in the Rymal Road East and Dakota Boulevard area, around 3.30 a.m. after receiving reports that a child under the age of two had been injured.

Hamilton paramedics said that when they arrived, they transported a child with “traumatic” but non-life threatening injuries to hospital. The gender of the child has not been released.

Police said they had been negotiating with a person inside the home for hours and were hoping for a peaceful resolution. Just after 11:30 a.m., police tweeted he had been "safely secured." The teen has been transported to hospital to be examined, police said.

Authorities have not yet said how the child was injured or if there is a relationship between the two parties.

Police said Bishop Ryan Secondary School is open and there is no threat to public safety.