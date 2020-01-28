TORONTO -- It’s been a banner year for a 17-year-old runner from Toronto.

“I just enjoy it,” Petal Palmer, a Grade 12 student at St. Mother Teresa Catholic Academy, said. “I like getting better at what I’m doing. I like seeing improvements.”

After a series of injuries last year, Palmer’s improvements in 2019 included a podium finish at an Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) championship run.

“For Petal, finishing second in Ontario this year was a huge accomplishment,” Jason Gill, teacher and cross country coach her school, said. “No one in the school has ever medaled in cross country.”

From there, Palmer went on to the Canadian Cross Country Championships in December, where she came in seventh place.

Now, she’s training for her biggest run yet – the PAN AM Cross Country Cup.

“I’m hoping to place as low as I possibly can,” Palmer told CTV News Toronto. “And I’m hoping Team Canada can win the cross country championship. That’d be nice, too.”

Palmer making it to an event of this caliber is something Gill said the school and community are proud of.

“It’s great for Malvern because there’s often this negative stigma that’s attached to the neighbourhood that is unwarranted a lot of the time,” he said. “So it’s nice to get these feel-good stories. There’s a lot of good that’s happening here. [Palmer] is doing wonders for the school and community in general.”

Palmer hopes that her running success might also inspire other young athletes.

“Not a lot of people from here really run. I think I’m pretty much like the only actual runner around here,” she said while laughing. “So hopefully it motivates some other kids to potentially run in the future. To actually try it and do their best.”

As for Palmer’s future in the sport, Gill has high hopes for the teenager.

“I really do believe that she has the potential to make the Olympics if she keeps doing what she’s doing,” Gill said. “I don’t see it being something that’s out of reach.”

Palmer herself is a little more modest about that idea.

“I don’t want to look too far in the future,” she said. “I just want to try and make as many junior teams as I can, make as many under 23 teams, make some senior teams, probably. That’d be pretty nice.”

Palmer competes at the Pan Am Cross Country Cup in Victoria, B.C. on Feb. 29.