

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy is in custody following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton that claimed the life of another teenager.

It appears the driver was headed southbound on McVeen Drive near Da Vinci Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, went into a ditch, and struck some trees shortly after 11 p.m.

The 17-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified by family members and friends as Jai Sidhu.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police now confirm that the driver has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with the collision.

Both occupants of the vehicle are believed to be residents of Brampton.

Tandeep Banga, who said he is a friend of both the passenger and the driver, described Sidhu as “one-of-a-kind.”

“He would always do anything to put a smile on someone’s face,” Banga told CP24 at the scene of the crash on Tuesday. “(If) you know his family, show as much support as you can because his family needs it the most right now.”