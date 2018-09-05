Teen injured after stabbing at Milton public school: police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 4:46PM EDT
Halton police say a 13-year-old has been injured after a stabbing at a Milton public school.
The incident occurred at Tiget Jeet Singh Public School near Yates Drive and Louis Saint Laurent Avenue.
Halton police say that a suspect is in custody and there is no longer a threat to public safety.
An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.