Teen in life-threatening condition following daylight shooting outside Brampton high school

An 18-year-old student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside a high school in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to a shooting in the area of Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive shortly after noon.

The shooting occurred outside in the back parking lot of a high school and is believed to have been targeted, police said.

An 18-year-old student from the school is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

In a statement, the Peel District School Board confirmed the shooting occurred outside of Castlebrooke Secondary School.

“Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share,” the school board said in a statement. “Castlebrooke Secondary School staff and school board staff are working closely with Peel Regional Police on the investigation.”

A number of schools in the area were in lockdown because of the shooting Friday, but those orders have since lifted, police said.

The board said it is currently providing support for the students and staff at Castlebrooke Secondary.

“The safety, well-being and mental health of our students is our top priority,” the board said.

Police said Friday evening that they are looking for asuspect described as a South Asian man with a light complexion. He has a thin build, stands approximately five-foot-nine and weighs around 175 pounds. He has short, wavy brown hair and was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark t-shirt, and a puffy blue winter jacket. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should contact police rather than approach him.

Police told CP24 that the suspect fled in a vehicle, but there is no vehicle description so far.

“Our officers are currently in the area investigating, talking to witnesses, working closely with the school board and the members who are trying to figure out what exactly transpired,” Const. Mandeep Khatra said.

Khatra said police are “actively investigating and trying to locate the suspect” but they do not believe there is a risk to public safety.

“We're asking anyone in the public who was in the area that may have cell phone footage, dashcam footage or may have observed what happened, even people in the area who have backyard cameras, please contact our Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905 453 2121 ext 2133 and provide any information that can be about this incident,” Khatra said. “Please contact Crimestoppers if you don't want to divulge your information.”