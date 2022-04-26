Teen in custody after three people stabbed at Scarborough Town Centre
A teenager is in custody after three people were stabbed in a fight at Scarborough Town Centre Tuesday evening.
Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing inside the busy Scarborough mall, located at Highway 401 and McCowan Road, at around 6:30 p.m.
According to investigators, an altercation took place between two parties and there were multiple people involved.
“The fight took place between two groups that were inside the mall,” Const. Alex Li told reporters outside the shopping centre Tuesday night. “An altercation took place, at which point three individuals sustained stab wounds and knife injuries.”
One of the victims was rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said that in total, three males were transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 14-year-old boy has since been taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, Li said.
He said the stabbing took place inside the mall, but there are multiple scenes involved. Yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off one section of the parking lot outside of Entrance Three.
Li described the stabbing as “an isolated incident” and said police have deployed available resources to the area to make sure that it is safe.
The stabbing occurred as many people were out and about shopping at the busy mall and police said they are asking any possible witnesses to come forward.
“We are appealing to members of the public. This was a mall open during a weeknight here, there are people out there out and about shopping. We do believe that there are witnesses to this incident,” Li said.
“In fact, we have reviewed some of the video that has shown that there are members of public that were present at the time of the altercation, so we're appealing to them.”
Police are asking anyone with information or video to come forward to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.
