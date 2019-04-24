

CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old Whitby boy has died in hospital, five days after he was struck by a vehicle while walking with friends in Oshawa.

The teen was with two friends on Conlin Road on the evening of April 19 when he was struck by a driver travelling eastbound near Thornton Road.

Paramedics treated his injuries on scene before rushing him to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Police revealed Wednesday that the teen succumbed to those injuries.

The teen’s friends and the driver of the vehicle involved were not hurt.

Investigators said both lighting and weather conditions “were not favourable” in the area when the crash occurred. There was no word on whether the driver will face charges.

The teen is the first pedestrian fatality in Durham Region for 2019.