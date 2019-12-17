TORONTO -- A 19-year-old man who was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener over the weekend has been identified as a former Toronto resident.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a house on Windale Crescent at around 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 15 after a fight broke out among several people who knew each other.

Shots were fired before Yafiet Rezene was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, but survived.

Rezene was a first-year student at Wilfrid Laurier University.

On Tuesday the teen was identified as a member of Toronto’s Eritrean community and an evening prayer vigil was held at the local church where he grew up.

“It's very, very difficult for all of us, especially my sister which is his mom. It's very, very sad,” his aunt said.

His uncle, Tedros Afeworki, said Rezene “was very humble and open to everyone. His personality was the best.”

Eyob Afeworki, another uncle, said his nephew was “a great kid.”

Before moving to Waterloo Region with his mother in 2018, he graduated from Monsignor Fraser College, under the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

On Tuesday, the TCDSB confirmed he graduated in June 2018.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and untimely passing of former TCDSB student Yafiet Rezene," the board said in a statement. "The news has been devastating for all of us, and our hearts go out to the family as they deal with this tremendous loss."

Prior to attending Monsignor Fraser College, Rezene also attended St. Michael’s College School.

"We have been made aware of this tragic story and keep Yafiet and his family in our prayers," the school said.

Police have called the case “solvable” based on the number of people who were at the party.

“We do believe that there is an opportunity to bring resolution and peace and closure to the family," Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin told CTV News Kitchener.

Two people have been arrested for obstruction, but no other arrests have been made so far.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in the case to come forward.

- With files from CTV News Kitchener CTV News Toronto Reporter Tracy Tong