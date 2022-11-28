Teen girl seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy) Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton