Teen girl seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A teenaged pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Goswell Road just before 3:30 p.m.

A teen girl was allegedly struck by a vehicle and taken to hospital via emergency run with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police say they are on scene investigating and that northbound lanes on Kipling Avenue have been reduced to one lane.

Police are also asking any witnesses to contact traffic services at (416) 808-1900.