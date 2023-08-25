Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour

A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.

Officials say they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday that two teens had been swept away in a storm drain at Earl Bales Park on Bathurst Street.

One of them managed to get to safety after clinging to a tree for approximately 30 minutes but the other was found deceased hours later on Friday morning.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Steven Darling, division commander with Toronto Fire, said the boys appeared to have ventured into the system of their own accord, and to do so, would have had to remove a manhole cover from the ground.

“My understanding was they adventured into the system and they got caught with the water water levels rising and they tried to get out but it was too late,” he said.

“The water swept them downstream.”

Toronto police are investigating after a teen was reportedly swept into storm drain tunnels at Earl Bales Park.

This is a developing news story. More to come...