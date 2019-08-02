

Chris Fox , CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting at a housing complex in Oshawa.

Police say that they received multiple 911 calls for the sound of gunshots at a townhouse complex on Pentland Street near Ritson and Taunton Roads just before midnight.

They say the victim, who friends identify as Devon Patten, was subsequently located with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.



Devon Patten, 18, is the victim of the Oshawa shooting, friends say. (Photo supplied)

Officers are reviewing video surveillance footage and are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood today.

“The complex has very good video on scene and we are going through the video right now to see if we can get any more information,” Duty Insp. Mitch Martin said Friday.

Several males were spotted fleeing the area but police have not yet been able to release suspect descriptions.

“It is still obviously very early in this investigation and as we go through the video, we will have much better information,” Martin said.

Police say they have not yet determined a motive.



Police tape is seen at a Oshawa housing complex today. (CTV News Toronto / Francis Gibb)

“Right now we are not sure if this was a targeted or random attack,” Martin said.

He said members of the community are cooperating with the investigation.

“Certainly the residents are concerned about the level of violence,” he added.