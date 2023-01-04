Teen driving more than double the speed limit ranks top Toronto ticket speed in 2022

A teenager was caught going nearly 200 km/h in his father’s car, which a Toronto Police Service Traffic Services officer says was the highest ticketed speed in Toronto last year.

Det. Const. Scott Matthews said the 17-year-old was going 194 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in an Acura on the Don Valley Parkway back in June.

Anyone caught driving 50 km/h above the speed limit, where the speed limit is set above 80 km/h, can face stunt driving charges in Ontario.

As a result, the G1 driver lost his licence for 30 days and his Dad’s car for 14 days.

Matthews said the matter is still before the court, and no other details about the incident were shared.

In December, Ontario Provincial Police pulled over another driver in Markham for going 234 km/h in the Highway 404 and Highway 407 area.