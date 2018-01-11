

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teenager is dead after he was stabbed in Oshawa this afternoon.

Police in Durham Region say the incident took place in a commercial plaza near Taunton and Harmony roads shortly before 3 p.m.

The victim, a male in his teens, was found without vital signs at the scene and rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say another teenager is in custody in connection with the incident and that charges against him are "pending." They say they're not looking for any other suspects.

Investigators are now looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the ordeal or anyone who was around the area around that time. Anyone with information is being asked to call Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.