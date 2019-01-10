

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old man has died in hospital after shooting in Rexdale on Wednesday night.

Gunshots rang out at Elmhurst Plaza, near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive, at around 9:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but CP24 confirmed Thursday that the victim later died.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

At the scene of the shooting on Wednesday night, police taped off a large area around the plaza. A white sedan with its hazard lights flashing was also spotted at the plaza near evidence markers.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as five shots fired during the incident.

Investigators say they are searching for up to four suspects who were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Suspect descriptions have not been provided.