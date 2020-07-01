TORONTO -- An 18-year-old woman is dead and two other teenagers are injured after an SUV slammed into a tree in Durham Region late Tuesday night.

Police say that the Hyundai Santa Fe was travelling westbound on Webb Road past York Durham Townline at around 11:15 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Reports from the scene suggest that one person was ejected from the vehicle and two others had to be freed by emergency crews.

Police say that the 18-year-old female, a passenger in the vehicle, was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The 17-year-old male driver, meanwhile, sustained serious injuries and is listed in critical condition in hospital. The third victim, an 18-year-old male passenger, suffered less serious injuries and is listed in stable condition in hospital.

Police say that speed is believed to have been a contributing factor to the collision.