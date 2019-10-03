

The Canadian Press





DUNDALK, Ont. – Police say a teen has died after a fall in the Ontario community of Dundalk, north of Orangeville.

Investigators say the 19-year-old fell from a height while in a work truck just after noon Wednesday.

They say the man was found without vital signs and pronounced dead by a coroner who attended the scene.

Provincial police are investigating alongside the coroner's office and the ministry of labour.

They say the teen's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 3, 2019.