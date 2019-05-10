

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old male is dead and two other teens are in hospital after a car slammed into a light pole in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Sources tell CP24 that the four-door Mercedes was travelling southbound on Brimley Road at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and slammed into a light pole near McNicoll Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say that the pole was toppled by the force of the collision and ended up landing on top of the vehicle, trapping the occupants.

Toronto Fire Services then used the jaws of life to extract the three people inside.

Police say that the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead some time later. Two other 16-year-old males were also taken to hospital. One of them is currently listed in life-threatening condition while the other is listed in serious condition.

The vehicle belonged to the parents of one of those boys, sources say.

“Roads were wet last night and clearly there was some speed involved. If you look at the vehicle involved there is no way to discount that. It is a tragic circumstance,” Sgt. Alex Crews told CP24 at the scene on Friday morning. “Our investigators are going to be speaking to the witnesses and appealing for witnesses as well as anybody in the area who has a dashboard camera. We would like to speak with anybody that saw this just to determine the factors that caused it.”

Crews said that as part of their investigation police will be seizing the vehicle and looking into whether there may have been any mechanical issues.

He said that investigators also hope to download information from the vehicle’s computer that could shed light “speed, braking and accelerating.”

Brimley Road is currently closed from McNicoll Avenue to Port Royal Trail as police investigate at the scene.