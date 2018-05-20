

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in serious condition after a shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

Shots rang out in the residential area of Milford Haven Drive and Greenock Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Toronto police arrived to find two male victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified by police as Mohammed Gharda of Toronto.

The other victim – an 18-year-old – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is undergoing surgery in hospital and is expected to survive, Det. Jeff Allington told reporters Sunday afternoon.

“He suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” Allington said. “He is expected to survive, however he has significant injuries.”

Allington would not say how the two victims knew each other.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects so far, but Allington said he believes the shooting was targeted.

He said investigators are asking for any possible witnesses to contact police.

“I’m appealing to anyone who lives in the area here who saw anything out of the ordinary into the early hours here to contact police,” Allington said.

He said police are also looking for any surveillance footage or dashcam footage from the area that people may have.