Teen critical after being struck by transit bus in Vaughan
A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a transit bus during the morning rush at a busy intersection in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
York Regional Police said they were called to Highway 7 and Weston Road at around 7:55 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.
Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.
Images from the scene showed a VIVA transit bus with smashed front-window glass.
It's not yet clear exactly how the girl was struck.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.
York Region Transit said there is currently no service at Weston Station because of the incident. They said buses will collect riders at the curbside.
