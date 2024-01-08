TORONTO
Toronto

    • Teen critical after being struck by transit bus in Vaughan

    A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a transit bus during the morning rush at a busy intersection in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.

    York Regional Police said they were called to Highway 7 and Weston Road at around 7:55 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.

    Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

    Images from the scene showed a VIVA transit bus with smashed front-window glass.  

    It's not yet clear exactly how the girl was struck.

    Motorists are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

    York Region Transit said there is currently no service at Weston Station because of the incident. They said buses will collect riders at the curbside.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados

    Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News