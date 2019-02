The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after an alleged attack last week in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara police say the incident occurred Tuesday night when the teen allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old man with a weapon.

Police say the teen then fled the scene but was located later and arrested.

Investigators say Tony Paonessa was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Friday.

The teen was initially charged with aggravated assault after the alleged incident but the charges were upgraded following the man's death.