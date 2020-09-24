TORONTO -- One suspect is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood in June.

Police said at around 7:30 p.m. on June 9, a group of people were sitting in a parked car in the area of Vanderhoof Avenue and Research Road when suspects approached and starting shooting at the vehicle.

Two victims were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and one was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The critically injured victim, identified by police as 20-year-old Toronto resident Maaz Jogiyat, later died in hospital.

On Thursday, more than three months after the fatal shooting, police confirmed that one suspect has now been arrested in connection with the case.

Maviya Tahir, an 18-year-old Toronto resident, was arrested earlier this week and has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear at the College Park courthouse later this morning.