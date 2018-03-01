

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed multiple times near an East York high school on Wednesday.

Toronto police say the 16-year-old victim was stabbed “repeatedly” by two male suspects near Coxwell and Cosburn avenues shortly after school let out, at around 3:17 p.m.

They say witnesses intervened but the two suspects took off.

The teen, who suffered serious injuries to his torso, was taken by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment.

A trail of blood could be seen on the sidewalk near a bus stop located across the street from East York Collegiate Institute.

Ryan Bird of the Toronto District School Board confirmed that the victim is in fact a student of the school but said the stabbing did not occur on school property.

One of the teenaged suspects was arrested and charged the same day. He cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on the charges today.

Police say they’re still searching for the second suspect but did not provide any further information.

It’s not yet clear if either of the suspects are students at East York Collegiate.