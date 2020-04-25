TORONTO -- A 16-year-old has been charged and another person is being sought after multiple carjacking-style robberies in Brampton and Oakville, including two incidents that involved food deliveries.

Peel Regional Police said that that all three robberies occurred hours apart on April 22.

Around 12:15 p.m., the suspects allegedly contacted a food delivery service and lured a victim to the area of Mountainberry and Snowcap Road in Brampton.

Police said the suspects confronted the victim after they arrived at the pre-set delivery located and were armed with a knife. They demanded the victim’s vehicle and then fled the area.

Around 5 p.m., the same suspects allegedly placed another order with a food delivery service, requesting delivery to an address on Nature Court, near Neffield Street.

“The victim was robbed at knifepoint and relieved of his vehicle,” police said in a news release issued on Saturday.

Around 8 p.m., the suspects confronted a third victim near Hidden Trail in Oakville. The victim was also robbed at knifepoint, police said.

On Friday, investigators took a 16-year-old Brampton resident into custody in connection with the incident. The teenager, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with three counts of robbery and possession of stolen property.

Youth Arrested in Carjacking Robberies Investigation - https://t.co/0h5CfSYDbD — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 25, 2020

A second suspect is still been sought by police. He has been described by police as a five-foot-eight black male who is around 22 or 23 years old with a thin build. Investigators say he was clean-shaven and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black mask and black pants.

According to police, only one of the three vehicles stolen have been found.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.