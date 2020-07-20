TORONTO -- A 17-year-old boy from Hamilton is facing a murder charge after a fight between two large groups of people allegedly turned violent on Sunday morning.

Hamilton police say the incident began at 1 a.m. when two groups of males from Hamilton and the Peel Region met at a plaza to discuss an unspecified dispute.

Investigators say eight to 10 males from Peel in four cars were swarmed by 20-30 others from the Hamilton group, who assaulted the smaller group with various weapons including knives, sticks, rocks and a conducted energy weapon.

Three people from Peel Region were hospitalized, and another teenager from the Peel Region was found dead near the scene of the incident later Sunday morning.

The 17-year-old boy is facing one count of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police say they're working to identify everyone involved in the incident and are urging witnesses to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.