A trial date has been set in the case of a teenager charged in connection with the sexual assault of a fellow student at St. Michael's College School.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces multiple charges including gang sex assault and assault with a weapon.

In a Toronto youth court on Thursday, the lawyer for the accused told the court that they are "prepared to proceed to trial."

Three other teenagers also accused in connection with a sexual assault scandal at the school pleaded guilty earlier this month to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon. One of the three teens also pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

An investigation was launched last November after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing the sexual assault of a student inside a locker room at St. Michael's College School. Police later learned of two additional incidents of assault and sexual assault.

According to an Agreed Statement of Facts, many of the incidents involved a broom as the weapon.

Seven students were originally charged by police. Charges against one student were withdrawn in August, and the cases against two others have concluded, although Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney would not say what the outcomes were of those cases.

A sentencing hearing for the three teens who pleaded guilty has been set for November 14.

The pre-trial for the teen still facing charges will start in December. His trial is set to begin on March 4.