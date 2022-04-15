Teen charged in Oshawa shooting that saw victim airlifted to Toronto hospital
A teenage suspect is facing a number of charges following a shooting in Oshawa that saw a 19-year-old woman airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
Durham police were called to a home in the area of Normandy Street and Dean Avenue just before noon on Wednesday for a report of an armed person.
When officers arrived at the residence, police said they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition is stable, police said.
Police allege the suspect fled the scene and was located and arrested a short distance away from the home.
The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge firearm with intent to wound, unlicensed person possess prohibited/restricted weapon, and a number of other offences in connection with the alleged shooting.
The suspect was held for a bail hearing, police said.
No other details about the shooting have been released by investigators.
Anyone with new information related to the incident is asked to contact Det. Dellipizzi of Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766 or Crime Stoppers.
