

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 63-year-old father in Brampton.

On Aug. 2 at around 2 a.m., emergency officials were dispatched to a residence on Lanebrook Drive, near Castlemore and Goreway drives, for reports of a violent incident.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Peel Regional Police Acting Insp. Michael Pulley told reporters that Glensbert Oliver and his son Christopher exited their home and confronted a group of males allegedly breaking into their vehicle at the time.

“Oliver and his son had exited their residence and found one of the suspects was inside their vehicle,” Pulley said. “Oliver and his son confronted the suspect, along with four other suspects who were all working together breaking into cars on the street.”

“During this confrontation, Oliver and his son were stabbed.”

Oliver was pronounced dead on scene and his son was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All five suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured SUV that was later determined to be a stolen vehicle and has been seized by investigators, Pulley said.

Following a “lengthy investigation,” Pulley updated the case saying that four arrests were made with the help of officers with the Toronto Police Service.

“On Thursday, Oct. 3, four search warrants were executed in the Toronto area, four people were arrested for offences related to the events on the evening that resulted in the death of Oliver,” he said.

A 16-year-old boy now faces charges, including second-degree murder and attempted murder, in connection with the investigation. He also faces several other property related and breach of court order offences.

Arrests Made in 11th Homicide of 2019 - https://t.co/PGph6vKYhz — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 4, 2019

As well, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old boys have been charged with property obtained by crime and failure to comply with recognizance.

The identity of those charged will not be released as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they are continuing to investigate a fifth male, “who was in the vehicle at the time of the murder.”

“He is encouraged to speak to legal counsel and arrange to surrender to police,” investigators said.

Thus far, Pulley said they have received video surveillance footage from members of the public regarding the incident and have taken down other eye witness accounts, but they are continuing to ask others to come forward with further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).