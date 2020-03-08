TORONTO -- An 18-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two armed bank robberies that took place last October.

According to Peel Regional Police, both incidents occurred on Oct. 19, 2019.

Police said that around 3:30 p.m., two suspects who were wearing masks and were armed with a handgun entered an unspecified financial institution.

“The suspects vaulted the service counter, confronted the employees and made a demand for money,” police said in a news release issued on Sunday. “The suspects fled the bank in a red Audi A4.”

A little more than an hour later, the same suspects entered a different financial institution in Cambridge.

“Wearing the same disguise and again, armed with a firearm, the suspects confronted the employees and demanded money,” police said.

The suspects fled the area again in a red Audi A4.

On Sunday, investigators said that officers arrested a suspect in connection with both robberies. The 18-year-old, police said, was found to be in possession of ammunition for a firearm and offence-related property.

The Brampton teen has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise and possession of ammunition for a dangerous purpose. He cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call 905-453-2121 ext. 3402 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.