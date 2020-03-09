TORONTO -- A teenager has been charged and three people are still being sought in connection with a string of pharmacy robberies that took place in Etobicoke last week.

According to investigators, police responded to three different robbery-related calls between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 6.

The incidents occurred at pharmacy retail stores near a plaza on The West Mall, a plaza on Elmhurst Drive and a store in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Prevision Road.

In each incident, four male suspects wearing masks and gloves to conceal their identities entered the stores. Police say one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and made demands for money and drugs.

“In one incident, a suspect assaulted a 72-year-old woman, who was a customer, causing her to fall to the ground,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

The suspects fled the area in a dark pickup truck with an unknown quantity of drugs and cash, police said.

On Monday, investigators said that officers were able to find the getaway vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit, the driver, who was described as “a boy,” was taken into custody.

A 14-year-old from Toronto has since been charged with three counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, three counts of disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and theft under $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No further descriptions of the remaining three suspects have been provided.