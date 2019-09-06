Teen busted allegedly going 70km/h over speed limit in parents' Honda
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 6, 2019 8:20AM EDT
A teenager has had his licence suspended after he was allegedly busted driving 70km/h over the posted speed limit in his parents' car.
Durham police said the 17-year-old was pulled over by police around 12 a.m. today on Harmony Road in Oshawa.
Police said the teen was clocked on radar going 151km/h, in a posted 80km/h zone, while driving his parents' Honda Civic. His licence has been suspended for seven days.
Driving more than 50 km/h over the posted limit is considered stunt driving in Ontario.
Motorists caught stunting driving can face up to a $10,000 fine, an immediate seven day licence suspension and seven day vehicle impounding.