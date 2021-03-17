TORONTO -- A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke.

Toronto police were called to the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court, south of Lawrence Avenue West, Wednesday evening for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a young male suffering from gunshot wounds.

There is no immediate word on his condition.

Police have not released any suspect information. Witnesses told police that a vehicle fled the area at the time of the incident.