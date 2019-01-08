

A teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun to a North York school.

Toronto police say they received information that a boy had a gun in a backpack at a school near Silverview and Bowerbank drives shortly before 11 a.m.

Officers responded to the school, located the boy and, upon a search, allegedly seized a handgun.

He has been taken into police custody. Police believe he is about 16 years old.

The name of the school has not been officially released, but Avondale Secondary Alternative School is located in the area.

There was no immediate word on charges; however, police say they are pending.

More to come…