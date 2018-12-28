

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been filed after a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and returned fire with a suspect who had opened fire on him on Thursday morning.

According to police, the 17-year-old was walking on Driftwood Court in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area at around 9:55 a.m. when another male got out of a car and started shooting at him.

Police say that the 17-year-old produced a gun in response and returned fire. Police have said that witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 shots at the time of the shooting.

They say that the 17-year-old was struck by at least one bullet and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect that had initially opened fire, meanwhile, fled the scene in a vehicle.

That vehicle has been previously described as a Honda Civic that was possibly red and was last seen headed northbound on Jane Street.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, police said that members of the West Command Gun Violence Suppression Unit executed a search warrant in the area following the shooting and seized a loaded Bersa S.A. 380 handgun.

A 17-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent to danger life, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police have said that they cannot confirm whether the suspect facing charges was the one who was shot as they “cannot provide any information that provides the identity of the victim...”

Police say that they are still looking for the gunman who fled the scene in the red vehicle.

“Police are still seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information, ant dash cam video or saw the vehicle or individuals involved they are asked to contact police,” Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu told CP24 on Friday morning.

The 17-year-old boy cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.