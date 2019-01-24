Teen arrested after allegedly waving a replica firearm outside an Ancaster school
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 6:31PM EST
Hamilton police have arrested a 13-year-old boy after he was allegedly seen waving what was believed to be a gun outside of a high school in nearby Ancaster, Ont.
Officers were called to Ancaster High Secondary School just before 3 p.m. today, after students reported seeing someone waving a firearm.
Police placed the school in a hold and secure, found the boy outside and placed him under arrest.
Officers allege the gun was a replica firearm.
The hold and secure at the high school was lifted a short time later.
Police say the boy remains in custody and charges are pending.