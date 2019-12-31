TORONTO -- Two people have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a double shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in front of residential buildings on Turf Grass Way, near Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent.

Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters that officers received a number of calls about shots fired in the area and located a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

A second victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, was found a short distance away on Jane Street.

Paramedics say they were both transported to hospital for treatment and their injuries are serious.

“What we need to do is we need to hear from witnesses and we need to hear from residents who see these events take place and know what’s going on,” Proctor said Tuesday.

“Any little bit of information is extremely important and although it may seem insignificant to them it will be important to us. So we’re asking that they come forward with any information at all.”

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers search for suspects. No suspect description has been provided.