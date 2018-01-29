Technical issues with U.S. customs at Pearson airport resolved
People carry luggage at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on December 20, 2013. (The Canadian Press/Mark Blinch)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 8:27AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 29, 2018 9:40AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's busiest airport says operations are back to normal after U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced "nationwide technical issues" Monday morning.
Toronto Pearson International Airport says the issues with the American authority's customs kiosks, which left border agents processing travellers manually, were resolved.
A spokesman for the airport says the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority decided to pause pre-clearance for passengers travelling to the U.S. in Terminal 1, so as not to overcrowd the customs area while the systems were down.
The airport says pre-clearance has resumed now that the issues have been resolved.