Tea-cup poodle missing after armed carjacking in Oakville

A dog has been reported missing after an armed carjacking in Oakville early Tuesday morning.

According to Halton Regional Police, an individual was stopped while in their vehicle at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Trafalgar Road around 1 a.m. when a suspect vehicle pulled up.

Investigators say the vehicle “made contact with the victim’s vehicle.”

A male driver got out of the car and distracted the victim by offering an exchange of information while two other suspects got into the victim’s 2021 Mercedes, police say.

“When confronted by the victim they brandished a handgun with a threat of violence and stole the victim’s car,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s dog was inside the vehicle at the time of the carjacking. The Mercedes was recovered about an hour later, but the dog was not inside.

Police said it’s possible the dog, described as a brown, tea-cup Poodle, was dropped off near Oakmead Boulevard and Wembley Road after the incident. At the time, the dog was wearing a blue halter.

Police said the dog’s name is Louie.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has been described by police as a male with brown skin in his late teens or early 20s. He is about five-foot-ten and is clean shaven. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a two-tone grey sweat suit.

No further suspect descriptions have been provided, although investigators say the two other suspects were wearing balaclavas at the time of the carjacking.

The victim was not physically injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.