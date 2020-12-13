TORONTO -- Five more Toronto schools will be closed starting on Monday because of COVID-19.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced on Sunday that students and staff at City Adult Learning Centre, Humewood Community School, RH McGregor Elementary School, David Lewis Public School and Grenoble Public School will be moving to remote learning this week to allow Toronto Public Health (TPH) investigate the cases at the schools.

"Toronto Public Health looks at all of the unique circumstances involving each of the COVID cases at those individual schools. So, there is no specific number, for example, that has been reached to those schools that would prompt this," TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24.

"But they're looking at all the data. They know the contact tracing, they know the information behind this, and they advised this afternoon that it was best to close these two schools to students and staff, effectively until Monday, Jan. 4."

According to the TDSB dashboard, the five schools have a combined total of 21 cases among students.

Bird said the schools have sent letters to parents, including information from TPH, to notify them about the closures.

"The good news is that we were able to get it out, obviously before the dinner hour, so we could provide as much information as possible as early as possible, ahead of tomorrow," he said.

Thorncliffe Park Public School, which was shut down earlier this month after dozens of cases were uncovered following asymptomatic testing, will remain closed, as well as adjoining Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy.

"The specific details would have to come from Toronto Public Health, but it's my understanding is that they are looking at the cases, they're looking at how it's being transmitted. They're looking at all their contact tracing for these two specific schools," Bird said.

"They felt based on the information that they have that students and staff should continue to be dismissed."

There are 33 cases among students and staff at Thorncliffe Park Public School, while Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy have eight cases.

Last week, the TDSB announced that Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will also be closed until January due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Bird said there will be cleaning conducted at the schools over the winter break.

"That's something that's being conducted over the next few weeks, obviously prior to students and staff returning in January," he said.