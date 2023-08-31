Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is being made into a movie. Here's how to see it in Toronto
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen.
The record-smashing tour will come to Toronto next fall, but anyone hoping to get a taste of the three-plus-hour concert will soon be able to do so as “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” hits movie theatres around the country.
In a Thursday press release, Cineplex confirmed the concert film will play in over 150 Cineplex theatres around the country, including several in the GTA, starting on Oct. 13. The film will play on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for its initial engagement.
“Now Canadians can immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour,” the press release says. “Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!”
The singer’s first string of concerts in Toronto is booked at the Rogers Centre — a venue with a capacity of more than 50,000 — on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, followed by another stint on Nov 21, 22, and 23.
“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift teased on Twitter while announcing the second leg of her tour coming to Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.
