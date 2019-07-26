

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A taxi driver has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being T-boned by a garbage truck in Richmond Hill.

Police say the crash occurred close to the intersection of Yonge Street and Elgin Mills just before 4 a.m.

A witness told CP24 the taxi was heading westbound on Elgin Mills when it attempted to turn southbound on Yonge Street and was struck.

The witness said the force of the crash pushed the taxi about 30 metres east of the intersection.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police closed the intersection to investigate and have not said when it will reopen.