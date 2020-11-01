TORONTO -- A man was found dead early Sunday morning in what police are describing as a “targeted” shooting in Beamsville, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police said they were called to the area of Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court at approximately 12:10 a.m. for a suspicious person complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, residents informed them that they had heard the sound of gunshots. Police then located a deceased male in a residence during a search of the area.

Suspect information has not yet been released by police.

Niagara’s homicide unit is now investigating the incident and are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

They are also asking anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance video of the area to review their footage and contact detectives if they observe anything suspicious.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Police told CTV News Toronto that another "targeted" shooting that occured in the City of Niagara at approximately 11:56 p.m. and left multiple victims with serious injuries does not appear to be related.