Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep
Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep
BOSTON (AP) - Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday as they pounded the bumbling Boston Red Sox 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2) - one of five players in the Red Sox lineup who started the season in the minors.
The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East.
On the day David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a four-hour drive to the west, the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game, their ninth of the last 10 and 13th out of 16. Boston, which was a season-high 11 games above .500 on June 27, has not won a series against an AL East opponent in 12 tries this season.
Wilting in the 98-degree heat and already trailing 5-1, the Red Sox were booed by the home crowd in the second inning, after George Springer stole second base and took third when Christian Vazquez's throw went into the outfield and was kicked around there by left fielder Franchy Cordero.
Tim Mayza (4-0) earned the win as the most effective reliever after inducing a double play in the seventh. Toronto starter Ross Stripling allowed two runs in four innings before reliever Trevor Richards gave up two more, when Jarren Duran tripled and scored in the fifth, then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer in the sixth to make it 8-4.
But the biggest cheer of the day was when a clip from Ortiz's acceptance speech was played on the scoreboard.
The Red Sox could have used him. Instead, the lineup was missing ailing All-Stars J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers and top offseason acquisition Trevor Story, with the bottom five in the batting order all hitting worse than .220.
Bello allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out two in four innings; he has yet to make it into the fifth in any of his three major league starts. But this time he was hurt by some bad luck and some bad defense.
Toronto loaded the bases in the first inning on two softly hit balls - one that bounced off third base - and a walk, then Cavan Biggio connected for a two-run single off third baseman Jeter Downs that was also booted by Cordero. Tapia made it 5-0 on a bases-loaded triple to the right-center gap.
The Blue Jays added three more in the fifth, which began when Hirokazu Sawamura walked leadoff batter Teoscar Hernandez when the Red Sox reliever put his fingers to his mouth with a 2-1 count after being warned, resulting in two automatic balls.
Hernandez came around to score on Tapia's single, and another run scored when Downs threw the ball into the back of a baserunner heading home; Downs also muffed a routine grounder. The final run scored when pitcher Sawamura covered first on a dribbler to the right side of the infield but overran the bag.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Red Sox: Martinez was available to pinch hit despite back spasms and could return to the lineup on Monday night. ... Story took swings as he recovers from a bruised right hand. INF/OF Kike Hernandez reported progress as he works his way back from a right hip flexor strain.
UP NEXT:
Blue Jays: Off on Monday, host Cardinals on Tuesday, with RHP Jose Berrios (7-4) facing St. Louis RHP Andre Pallante (3-4).
Red Sox: Open four-game series against Guardians, with RHP Nick Pivetta (8-7) to face Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (2-7).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
'I forgive you and I forgive God:' A residential school survivor's healing journey
On the day of Pope Francis's arrival in Canada, one residential school survivor shares his healing journey and describes how the act of forgiveness transformed his life.
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Jan. 6 panel deepens probe into Donald Trump Cabinet, awaits Ginni Thomas
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee said Sunday it will interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia 'Ginni' Thomas, who's married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot and Donald Trump's role.
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, triggering evacuation
A volcano on Japan's main southern island of Kyushu erupted Sunday night, spewing ash and rocks. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate.
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for US$6.1M
Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for US$6.18 million.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Habs hero: Canadiens' Paul Byron helps rescue pilot in seaplane crash
Montreal Canadiens player Paul Byron took part in the rescue of a man who crashed his seaplane in the Laurentians Saturday morning.
-
Four Quebec drownings in one weekend
It was tragedy after tragedy this weekend after four people drowned in separate incidents across Quebec.
London
-
'This is my first pride parade'; Rain holds off as for record number of participants in London Parade
Music was blaring, people were dancing, and 'Happy Pride' was echoing down Dundas Street.
-
-
Damian Warner ends chance for medal following injury
Olympic champion and London native Damian Warner dealt with a heartbreaking moment Saturday
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘dangerous thunderstorms’ for Waterloo-Wellington, tornadoes a possibility
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch on Sunday for the Region of Waterloo and all of Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament
The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
-
Archery open house held for the community in Timmins
The Timmins Bowhunters and Archery Club held a community event this weekend to bring out archery enthusiasts and get new people interested in the sport.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Storm knocks out power, delays basketball game in Ottawa on Sunday
A powerful storm that rolled through Ottawa Sunday afternoon delivered heavy rain and knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Windsor city councilor supports a move by the Downtown Mission
Before they begin looking for a new home the Downtown Mission anxiously awaits a report from the City of Windsor.
-
The opening of the Can-Am Police-Fire Games is days away
The opening to the Can-Am Police-Fire Games begins Tuesday
-
Former Lancer tries out for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s football league
Isaiah Warner showed up to the XFL Showcases combine at Arizona State University Friday wearing his coveted Windsor Lancers football shirt which was featured on the league’s Instagram account.
Barrie
-
Pope Francis' Canadian visit impacts Simcoe County
As Pope Francis arrives in Edmonton for his highly anticipated trip aimed at reconciliation, the impact of his arrival is being felt in Simcoe County.
-
One man in custody following early morning shooting Saturday
Barrie police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Georgian Drive, early Saturday morning.
-
Walk for Chiari returns in Bradford
The annual Walk for Chiari kicked off on Saturday in Bradford.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday; crew unloads vehicles Sunday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
‘It has to be accountable to health care’: NB Health Coalition pushes for more federal money with conditions
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says Canada’s premiers are correct in asking for more federal dollars in health-care transfer payments, but also agree with Ottawa’s push for strings to be attached.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
-
80 per cent of Peace Bridge side panels shattered, Calgary police investigating
An iconic Calgary landmark has been damaged once again.
-
3 horse race: poll shows Smith, Jean and Toews in dead heat for UCP leadership
A new poll suggests Danielle Smith and Brian Jean are the top contenders in the UCP leadership race, with Travis Toews following close behind.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
-
Belgian war memorial refurbished and rededicated
St. Boniface residents can now see a newly refurbished Belgian war memorial as they travel down Provencher Boulevard.
Vancouver
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
-
B.C. Indigenous leaders cautiously await Pope's apology
Pope Francis officially arrived in Canada on Sunday for a long-awaited trip aimed at advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, but some B.C. community leaders don't believe the visit goes far enough to start the healing process.
-
Edmonton
-
'Every step forward matters': Indigenous leaders, Albertans ready for historic Papal apology
With Pope Francis officially in Edmonton after the 8,200-kilometre journey from the Vatican, the historic trip is expected to bring a meaningful message and an apology on Canadian soil.
-
Pope arrives in Canada for 'penitential' visit aimed at Indigenous reconciliation
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday to an honour drum song ahead of what he describes as a "penitential" trip aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools. The Pope told reporters on the plane before it landed that the six-day visit must be handled with care.
-
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
For those travelling to Maskwacis to participate in the Papal visit and ceremony, organizers encourage attendees to register for park-and-ride. Here's what else you need to know.