'Take cover': Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail coming to Toronto

A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.

Environment Canada said large, up to nickel-sized hail is expected on Sunday afternoon, which can damage property and cause injury.

Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, according to Environment Canada.

“Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” the weather agency said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall is forecast.

⛈️ What makes a thunderstorm severe in Ontario❓



🤚 It must contain any of the following:



💨 Winds gusts of at least 90 km/h or higher

🧊 Hail of 2 cm in diameter or greater

🌧️ 50 mm of rain in 1 hour

🌪️ Tornado #ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/X6QKP5Rkrg

— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 13, 2023

Southwest of Toronto, in the Dunnville - Caledonia area, a thunderstorm warning has also been issued.