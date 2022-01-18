A woman armed with a sword who was allegedly damaging vehicles on a residential street in Oshawa is facing charges, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Centre and John streets at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of a woman damaging vehicles nearby.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they discovered the woman was armed with a large sword and wouldn’t respond to the officer’s direction to drop the weapon.

Police said that when the woman turned towards the officers with the sword one officer deployed his conductive energy weapon. The woman was then disarmed and arrested.

The woman was taken to hospital for an assessment following the incident and was medically cleared, police say.

The 39-year-old woman is charged with possession of weapons dangerous and fail to comply with undertaking. Her name was not released by police.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.