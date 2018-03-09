

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that an SUV fire at a plaza parking lot in the city’s Amesbury neighbourhood was likely an act of arson.

The fire outside the plaza near Lawrence Avenue and Keele Street was first reported at around 1:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result.

Police say that investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area for clues as to the identity of the party or parties responsible.