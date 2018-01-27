SUV driver rushed to hospital via emergency run after collision in east end
An SUV that was involved in a serious collision near Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues is shown.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 7:59AM EST
A man has life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a SUV and a dump truck.
The accident happened just after 1 a.m. in the intersection of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.
Police say that the SUV driver was trapped following the collision and had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency crews.
He was then rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Police are investigates the circumstances surrounding the collision.