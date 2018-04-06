

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police responded to reports of a suspicious package left near the Bathurst Street entrance of Toronto Western Hospital Friday night.

Police were called to Bathurst Street, north of Dundas Street West, around 5 p.m. Friday when a suspicious package was reported. An explosives team was dispatched to the scene along with Toronto Fire.

Toronto Fire described the package as a 14-inch by 18-inch black box wrapped in newspaper. The hospital was put on standby and a drug store was cleared as a precaution, police say.

Police later said the explosives team determined the package was "not a concern."

Bathurst Street was closed northbound and southbound between Dundas and Nassau Streets for a few hours.