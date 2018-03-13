

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A suspicious package was found in the parking lot of a regional building in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Police responded to the call at 7120 Hurontario Street, near Kingsway Drive. An evacuation request originally made by police around 2 p.m. was later called off. The building remains open to staff and visitors.

On social media, police said the matter was dealt with by the explosive device unit and that no injuries were reported. It is not known whether the package was dangerous.

Peel Police say one male is in custody in connection with their investigation.

In the meantime, the Region of Peel says the public should “abide by any restrictions that Peel Police put in place.”